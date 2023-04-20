Young Colorado woman killed with investigation underway for a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at cars

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young woman is dead and an investigation is underway in Colorado following an overnight crime spree.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in connection to the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell from Arvada. Investigators believe she was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana St. on Wednesday when she was killed just before 11 p.m. The area is northwest of Denver near Standley Lake. While she was driving, investigators believe someone threw a large rock at her vehicle, which struck and killed her.

“In the moments before she was killed, Alexa was on her phone talking to a friend when the phone went silent,” part of a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Alexa’s friend tracked her phone and drove to the location on Indiana St. She found Alexa fatally wounded inside her car, which was off the roadway in a field.”

Investigators have reason to believe Bartell’s death is tied to an overnight crime spree involving a light-colored pickup truck or SUV. The sheriff’s office provided a timeline of similar incidents:

-10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured

10:36 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through the windshield – minor injuries to the driver

-10:37 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to the vehicle, driver not injured

-10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through the windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

-April 20 at 12:24 a.m. – Arvada - Hwy 93 at Hwy 72 – rock through the windshield – minor injuries to driver

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 303-271-5612.

“No piece of information is insignificant. If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by, we want to hear from you,” the release adds.

