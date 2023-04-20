Two suspects break into local gun shop, owners say they got away with six guns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Owner of Bam Bam Firearms Gregory Collins tells 11 News there have been four instances in the last two years where someone has either broken into his store or attempted to break in.

“It just makes you feel like there isn’t anything you can do,” Collins said.

Around 3:40 Sunday morning Gregory Collins says he received an alert someone was breaking into his store in Pueblo. When security arrived Collins says they found a hole in the back wall and missing guns from the repair room.

“I just spent $9000 upgrading locks on the doors to keep them from being able to get through the doors so they cut a hole through the wall,” Collins said.

Video from security cameras appears to show two people walking around outside the store leaving, then eventually coming back and breaking through the back wall.

“It just seems like no matter what we do upgrading security or whatnot they’re going to find a way to get through,” Collins said.

ATF sent out still pictures of the video, asking for the public’s help. While investigators say they’re working to determine the exact number of guns stolen Collins says the suspects got away with six.

The Pueblo Police Department is partnering with the ATF and they’re hoping someone steps forward.

“It’s very concerning because you know that these firearms are going to end up on the street so it’s a very it’s a situation that we are concerned about,” Sergeant with the Pueblo Police Department Frank Ortega said.

According to Pueblo Police some of the other break ins at the same shop, are also under investigation.

