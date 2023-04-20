6 months of detours in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have noticed an increase in orange traffic cones throughout the city, and with the warmer weather, drivers will see more construction projects on the roads.

Colorado Springs Utilities says the countless cones are for the safety of workers and drivers. But this may also mean a longer drive to your final destination.

Project managers told 11 News that they understand construction may add time to your route but want drivers and their workers to be safe.

“It just takes a split moment to take a good day and make it bad,” Michael Myers, Safety and Health Manager for Colorado Springs Utilities, said. “We have a school just down the road, so it might not just be our employees in the work sound. It may be kids making their way across the crosswalk.”

Utilities say more than 20 major construction projects are happening this summer. Some of those major projects are happening now and will continue through the next six months, affecting Colorado Springs’ busiest roads.

Colorado Springs Utilities has partnered with Waze to help make drivers aware of slow zones and re-route them to their destinations. They have also created a cone zone map you can view here.

Utilities say the summer-long construction projects aim to maintain road efficiency.

“These cone zones can be a major thorn in your side and a damper on your plans,” Corey Farkas, Public Works Operation and Maintenance Division Manager, said. “But with that being said, again, you know the work that we are doing out here really has to be done in order to maintain our infrastructure within the city.”

Colorado Springs Utilities hopes the cones and signage help keep drivers attentive and driving slowly.

In Colorado, speeding through a construction zone could cost you four points on your license.

“The folks that are working within these cone zones are mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters,” Farkas said. “They have families and these cone zones exist to be able to maintain our infrastructure and get our work done and keep people safe at the same time.”

For specific project updates, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.