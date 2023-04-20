Springs man arrested for allegedly attacking friend with sledgehammer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to survive after he was allegedly attacked with a knife and a sledgehammer.

Police responded to a 911 call in the area of Summit Avenue and Manitou Boulevard at 11:30 Wednesday morning.

“They located a male with several severe injuries,” a Colorado Springs Police Department lieutenant said. “The victim reported that he had been attacked by a friend with a knife and a sledgehammer at a nearby residence.”

Officers followed a blood trail to the home where the attack occurred.

“At the residence, they contacted the suspect and located the knife and sledgehammer. The [suspect] was taken into custody,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Conlon. Jail records show a man by that name remains in custody at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center Thursday morning.

The victim underwent surgery for his injuries and is expected to recover.

