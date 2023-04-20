Remembering the lives lost 24 years ago in the Columbine shooting

The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a...
The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a teacher. More than 20 others were injured. The two gunmen took their own lives.(MGN/Columbine Wiki)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:10 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - On April 20, 1999, a pair of Columbine High School students opened fire on their classmates, killing 12 students and a teacher and injuring more than two dozen before taking their own lives.

More than two decades later, it remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

These are the lives lost on that day 24 years ago:

Cassie Bernall

Steve Curnow

Corey DePooter

Kelly Fleming

Matt Kechter

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Rohrbough

Dave Sanders

Rachel Scott

Isaiah Shoels

John Tomlin

Lauren Townsend

Kyle Velasquez

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
D-20 logo.
‘Potential security concern’ forces Colorado’s Lt. Governor to cancel visit at a Colorado Springs school

Latest News

The crash scene at about 2:30 a.m. on April 20, 2023.
1 injured in rollover near downtown Colorado Springs
Snow possible Saturday
Even Cooler Thursday
Two suspects break into local gun shop
Two suspects break into local gun shop, owners say they got away with six guns
U.S Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell visited Colorado Springs Wednesday to talk about...
US Fire Administrator visits Colorado Springs to talk wildfire mitigation