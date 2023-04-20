Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
D-20 logo.
‘Potential security concern’ forces Colorado’s Lt. Governor to cancel visit at a Colorado Springs school

Latest News

4.19.23
WATCH: US Fire Administrator visits Colorado Springs
Researchers say when you give a worm weed, it gets the munchies.
Worms get the munchies too when they are given weed, study finds
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pauses while answering questions from reporters during an event...
Kansas governor vetoes bills on trans youth care, bathrooms
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case