MISSING: Police in Pueblo ask for help with locating teen girl
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are turning to social media hoping for help with locating a missing girl.
On Thursday at about 1 p.m., police shared a photo of 17-year-old Mariah Grine. Police say Grine is considered a runaway, but they are worried about her safety.
“She currently has a scab under her lip. Mariah is believed to be on Pueblo’s south side near Lakeview Ave. and Acero Ave.,” police wrote on Twitter.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-320-6045.
