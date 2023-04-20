Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test; investigation underway

Marine recruit, Noah Evans, has died during a physical fitness test, officials said.
Marine recruit, Noah Evans, has died during a physical fitness test, officials said.(Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in South Carolina after a recruit died at a Marine Corps training center.

According to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, 21-year-old Noah Evans died during a physical fitness test on Tuesday.

Officials said Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” the recruit depot shared online.

Evans was from Decatur, Georgia, held a high school diploma, and was not married, according to the Marine Corps.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has trained recruits east of the Mississippi River, WCSC reports.

