Humane society in Colorado Springs housing dogs found in ‘horrible’ hoarding situation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for help from the community after taking in several dogs that were found on a property in Weld County that representatives say they believe housed around 200 dogs at one time.

HSPPR took in 15 small-breed dogs after being asked to assist with the situation by Colorado’s Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act Program (PACFA). Shelter representatives said that when they receive animals from hoarding situations, the tend to be under socialized and need medical attention. According to those representatives, the dogs seem to be fine medically, but will need to socialize more before they’re ready to adopt.

“If a situation, you know, to this magnitude does happen, we are always here to help,” HSPPR Public Relations Manager Cody Costra said. “You know, we are here to help serve our communities in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but also the rest of Colorado as well.”

When the shelter takes in a large number of animals at once or within a short period of time, Costra said they need a large number of resources in order to care for them. The community can help by donating to HSPPR or adopting an animal to help clear out some space.

11 News has reached out to PACFA representatives to find out more about the hoarding situation. They said the case is still under investigation, but PACFA and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control partnered to remove 95 dogs from the property. They also said the Colorado Department of Agriculture has issued a cease and desist order to the animal owners for operating an animal shelter or sanctuary at their residence without a valid license.

