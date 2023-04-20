Custer County man still missing after 1 week

Max Butcher
Max Butcher(Custer County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Days of aerial and ground searches have yielded no sign of a missing Custer County man.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted on April 14 that Max Butcher had vanished. The sheriff’s office pinged his phone for his last known location and say that it showed a location near the Silver West Airport south of Westcliffe -- but that the ping wasn’t current. Deputies searched the area that night, and his friends searched the following day, without luck.

To date, 6 p.m. on April 14 is the last time Butcher used his phone.

Over the weekend, two planes flew over a 220-mile area looking for Butcher.

“No joy with air search for Max. We had two aircraft and five sets of eyes spending 1.1 hours each searching over 220 miles within the target area (Highway 69 on the north, middle of Junkins Park to the east, 10 miles to south of the target address to the Silver West airport to the west). ... Absolutely, no sign of a pickup on, off or by a road or home,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Sunday.

There has been no further update from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. A friend of Butcher’s told 11 News Wednesday that his vehicle had been located with no sign of Butcher, but 11 News has not yet confirmed this information with investigators.

That vehicle is described as a 2002 tan Ford F-150 with a camper shell and license plate HEQ713. If you saw this vehicle or have any information on Butcher’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911 right away.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
D-20 logo.
‘Potential security concern’ forces Colorado’s Lt. Governor to cancel visit at a Colorado Springs school

Latest News

U.S Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell visited Colorado Springs Wednesday to talk about...
US fire administrator visits Colorado Springs to talk wildfire mitigation
Two suspects break into local gun shop
2 suspects break into local gun shop; owners say they got away with 6 guns
The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a...
Remembering the lives lost 24 years ago in the Columbine shooting
The crash scene at about 2:30 a.m. on April 20, 2023.
1 injured in rollover near downtown Colorado Springs