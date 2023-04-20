Crash causes major traffic issues on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing major traffic issues on I-25 Thursday.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more, but traffic was backed up in both directions as of 11:40 a.m. on I-25 near Uintah. Police tell 11 News they received a call of a vehicle that had rolled into the median at about 10:15 a.m. Details on possible injuries were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic on a major highway.

