Crash causes major traffic issues on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing major traffic issues on I-25 Thursday.
KKTV 11 News is working to learn more, but traffic was backed up in both directions as of 11:40 a.m. on I-25 near Uintah. Police tell 11 News they received a call of a vehicle that had rolled into the median at about 10:15 a.m. Details on possible injuries were not available.
Click here for a live traffic map.
This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic on a major highway.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.