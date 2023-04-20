Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’

Jose Luis Mendez
Jose Luis Mendez(Huerfano County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway in Colorado after law enforcement received a report that someone was “trying to run students over” during a track meet, according to the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department shared some details on social media explaining the incident that occurred Thursday at the RE1 sports complex. The complex is in Walsenburg.

“While responding to the scene information was given that the suspect was now at the John Mall HS parking lot,” part of a social media post by the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Dept. reads.

Law enforcement found the parking lot was cleared, and found the suspect Jose Mendez at the field and took him into custody.

“One, uninjured victim was located who stated the same as the witnesses, Mendez became verbally aggressive and then attempted to run the victim over but was unsuccessful during an argument,” part of the post reads. “There was no gun involved in this incident. Mendez was arrested for several charges along with several out of County warrants.”

The superintendent shared a message to Facebook Thursday afternoon:

A message from our superintendent regarding our junior high track team. Our team and coaches are safe and on their way home.

Posted by East Otero School District R-1 on Thursday, April 20, 2023

