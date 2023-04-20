LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks at leaders’ forum on climate

President Joe Biden convenes the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will convene the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Thursday.

Biden is expected to announce several initiatives to curtail climate change as part of his call to action.

Those include decarbonizing the energy sector, reducing deforestation, tackling non-carbon dioxide climate pollutants and expanding carbon emission management.

Biden is also slated to announce $1 billion in U.S. funding for the green climate funds, which helps developing nations meet climate mitigation goals.

The Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which was launched in March 2009, is intended to help create “dialogue among major developed and developing economies, help generate the political leadership necessary to achieve a successful outcome at the annual UN climate negotiations, and advance the exploration of concrete initiatives and joint ventures that increase the supply of clean energy while cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the United Nations.

Participants include the United States and other G20 countries such as Canada, Brazil, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

