11 Call For Action investigates: Manitou Springs EMS cutting response time

11 News anchor and investigative reporter Matt Kroschel on a recent ridealong with Manitou...
11 News anchor and investigative reporter Matt Kroschel on a recent ridealong with Manitou Springs firefighters.(KKTV)
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Manitou Springs cancelled its contract with a private EMS company, instead investing in their own ambulances. It is a move city leaders claimed would cut response times in half.

KKTV 11 News crews recently went out with Manitou officials to find out if that is actually happening after their EMS program launched in January

“This ambulance was just a godsend,” Manitou Fire’s Keith Buckmiller told 11 News.

The city decided to bring EMS service in house after first conducting a feasibility study in 2022. City leaders say the move is already saving patients priceless minutes waiting for an ambulance and crew to arrive to their emergency calls.

“We are now averaging response times of six to seven minutes times,” Buckmiller explained.

Previously, it could take the private company up to 17 minutes to respond to an emergency from Colorado Springs since they didn’t station an ambulance crew in Manitou.

Our Call For Action investigators reviewed recent call logs showing that average response time dropping by about 13 minutes since Manitou started rolling on calls.

“We have knocked off the time it took to get from the city (Colorado Springs) to Manitou, which could be 17 minutes or more, and now we get there five minutes, so we’ve knocked off 12 minutes already,” Buckmiller added.

Manitou purchased a pair of ambulances and hired the trained crews it takes to staff them, but it was not a cheap change.

It was a big move because they were committing to a resource that that meant a lot and cost a lot.”

Manitou officials estimate they will be able to recover between 50 and 70 percent of the cost to run this service through ambulance billing.

The department is cross training their new paramedics on the basic firefighting tactics too, because they are largely a volunteer fire firefighting force, so the extra hands will help in those emergency situations.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
D-20 logo.
‘Potential security concern’ forces Colorado’s Lt. Governor to cancel visit at a Colorado Springs school

Latest News

4.19.23
WATCH: US Fire Administrator visits Colorado Springs
The Bobbitt's on their wedding day
100-year-old COS veteran set to fly on Women’s Only Honor Flight
Max Butcher
Custer County man still missing after 1 week
Madeleine Bobbitt
100-year-old veteran set to travel on women only Honor Flight