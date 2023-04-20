11 Call For Action investigates: Manitou Springs EMS cutting response time

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Manitou Springs cancelled its contract with a private EMS company, instead investing in their own ambulances. It is a move city leaders claimed would cut response times in half.

KKTV 11 News crews recently went out with Manitou officials to find out if that is actually happening after their EMS program launched in January

“This ambulance was just a godsend,” Manitou Fire’s Keith Buckmiller told 11 News.

The city decided to bring EMS service in house after first conducting a feasibility study in 2022. City leaders say the move is already saving patients priceless minutes waiting for an ambulance and crew to arrive to their emergency calls.

“We are now averaging response times of six to seven minutes times,” Buckmiller explained.

Previously, it could take the private company up to 17 minutes to respond to an emergency from Colorado Springs since they didn’t station an ambulance crew in Manitou.

Our Call For Action investigators reviewed recent call logs showing that average response time dropping by about 13 minutes since Manitou started rolling on calls.

“We have knocked off the time it took to get from the city (Colorado Springs) to Manitou, which could be 17 minutes or more, and now we get there five minutes, so we’ve knocked off 12 minutes already,” Buckmiller added.

Manitou purchased a pair of ambulances and hired the trained crews it takes to staff them, but it was not a cheap change.

It was a big move because they were committing to a resource that that meant a lot and cost a lot.”

Manitou officials estimate they will be able to recover between 50 and 70 percent of the cost to run this service through ambulance billing.

The department is cross training their new paramedics on the basic firefighting tactics too, because they are largely a volunteer fire firefighting force, so the extra hands will help in those emergency situations.

