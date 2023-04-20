100-year-old COS veteran set to fly on Women’s Only Honor Flight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is taking off with their first all-women Honor Flight on April 20, 2023.

29 women veterans who served in World War 2, the Korean War, and Vietnam will leave Colorado Springs and touch down in Washington D.C. to view the monuments built in their honor.

Among those women is 100-year-old Madeleine Bobbitt, a WWII veteran.

“I’m amazed. I’m the only one they could get that was 100,” exclaimed Madeleine on being part of the flight.

Living in Colorado Springs for decades, Madeleine was born outside of the United States in France on June 15, 1922.

At a young age, her family moved to New Jersey where she graduated from Vineland High School.

Growing up, she remembers listening to WWII unfold through the radio, “we had a high power radio at the time, there was no television.”

Despite being immigrants, Madeleine recalls a fierce sense of patriotism surrounding her family.

Madeleine with her mother

“My father was, I don’t know how to say it, he was very loyal to the United States while from another country,” explained Madeleine. “My father was in WWI and his three children were in WWII.”

Madeleine and her brother and her sister

At 20 years old, Madeleine decided to join the U.S. armed forces. “I went up to Philadelphia, which was like 25 miles away, and joined the Navy,” but before she could enlist, Madeleine was told by an officer she had to pass a height requirement. “He said I had to be 5′1 and a half and I was 5 foot. He said ‘can you stretch?’ And I didn’t understand these things at the time so I tried to stretch and he said ‘okay you made it in.”'

Madeleine’s sister had degrees in French, Spanish, and Italian, so went to basic training to be an intelligence officer. Without a degree of her own, Madeleine can thank her sister for introducing her to a recruiter who sent Madeleine to Washington D.C.

“She sent me to aviation machinist school, which I never fixed an airplane, never fixed an engine. We were just there so the men could go to the war,” laughs Madeleine. After being sent to Tennessee to work, Madeleine confesses she wasn’t having the best time, but was determined to see it through. “I was not happy. I wanted to go home, but you don’t do that. You commit, you commit.”

Before long, she would meet the love of her life, while delivering mail on a scooter.

Madeleine and her husband

“This guy came up to me and said ‘how about a date’ and I said ‘a date? You don’t even know my last name. You can’t even pronounce my last name!’ My name was Madeleine Karibjanian,” she said before eventually going out with him. Their first date was July 5th and their wedding was October 5th of the same year. They moved to Colorado Springs and started a family right away.

As a kid, Madeleine visited Washington D.C. often. “We used to go to Washington almost every year for the Cherry Blossom Festival. We drove down and drove home in one day.” Later, her and her husband would bring their own kids. She recalls once a senator called them by the wrong name. “He called us Babbitt, not Bobbitt, but I don’t remember him either, so I guess we’re even,” she laughs.

Despite returning to the nation’s capital multiple times, Madeleine is excited to return with an all group of women.

“I think it’s nice to have a group of women finally, because there are an awful lot of women that served,” said Madeleine. “I’m grateful that these ladies found me and I appreciate it. One more chance to get back east, but the last one I’m sure.”

