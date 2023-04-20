1 injured in rollover near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash shut down the Bijou exit ramp from I-25 for a short time overnight.

Police say one car flipped over while traveling southbound on the interstate before 2:20 a.m. Thursday. One person was taken to the hospital; their condition has not been released.

It’s unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs played any part in the rollover. No other vehicles were involved.

Police confirmed the ramp was back open before 4 a.m.

