Water restrictions Colorado Springs residents need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -It’s springtime, and that means warmer weather and increased fire risk. But Colorado Springs Utilities wants you to be prepared.

Starting May 1st, all water restrictions in Colorado Springs will begin again. While the water rules will not be escalated, the city will still enforce the three days per week watering restrictions.

Springs Utilities says the city is about average in water levels this year.

Even without a shortage, the city still says these water restrictions are necessary.

Colorado Springs Utilities relies heavily on snowpack and the several collection systems along the front range.

A representative from Springs Utilities says you are responsible for minimizing water usage to help conserve water.

“The water rules are watering before 10 AM and after 6 PM just to minimize evaporation,” Kalsoum Abbasi, water conveyance planning supervisor, “Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces, you know, absolutely make sure your lawn sprinklers are irrigating your lawn. If you see brakes, make sure you get those repaired. You can hand water, but your hose has to have an automatic shut-off muzzle.”

Utilities say they have over two and a half years of water sitting in storage, which doesn’t include any water that would be added from rainfall or snow melt.

