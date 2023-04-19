Water restrictions Colorado Springs residents need to know

Springs Utilities says so far the city is about average in water levels this year.
Colorado Springs Utilities relies heavily on snowpack and the several collection systems along...
Colorado Springs Utilities relies heavily on snowpack and the several collection systems along the front range.(Katelyn Quisenberry)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -It’s springtime, and that means warmer weather and increased fire risk. But Colorado Springs Utilities wants you to be prepared.

Starting May 1st, all water restrictions in Colorado Springs will begin again. While the water rules will not be escalated, the city will still enforce the three days per week watering restrictions.

Springs Utilities says the city is about average in water levels this year.

Even without a shortage, the city still says these water restrictions are necessary.

Colorado Springs Utilities relies heavily on snowpack and the several collection systems along the front range.

A representative from Springs Utilities says you are responsible for minimizing water usage to help conserve water.

“The water rules are watering before 10 AM and after 6 PM just to minimize evaporation,” Kalsoum Abbasi, water conveyance planning supervisor, “Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces, you know, absolutely make sure your lawn sprinklers are irrigating your lawn. If you see brakes, make sure you get those repaired. You can hand water, but your hose has to have an automatic shut-off muzzle.”

Utilities say they have over two and a half years of water sitting in storage, which doesn’t include any water that would be added from rainfall or snow melt.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Photo of the Colorado Gator Farm from the Alamosa Citizen 4/18/23.
Fundraiser for Colorado Gator Farm following large fire
Stauch's daughter testifies against her during murder trial
‘I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to,’ says Stauch’s daughter during emotional testimony

Latest News

D-20 logo.
‘Potential security concern’ forces Colorado’s Lt. Governor to cancel visit at a Colorado Springs school
4/19/23
WATCH: SLOW DOWN! Fox kits frolicking in El Paso County near a road, drive with care!
4/19/23
PIC OF THE DAY: The Pueblo Riverwalk at night!
Terry Vance
69-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado, Walgreens employee helps investigators