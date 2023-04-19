WANTED: Home invasion suspect sought by authorities in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help from the public when it comes to tracking down a home invasion suspect.

On Tuesday, police shared photos of the suspect and a suspect vehicle that can be viewed at the top of this article. Police add the suspect walks with a limp.

The home invasion happened in the 1300 block of Beech St., on the Lower East side of the city. Police didn’t include details of when the crime was carried out. According to a timestamp on one of the videos provided, the suspect vehicle was captured on camera on Tuesday at about 11 in the morning.

If you have information that could help, you’re asked t call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

