US Fire Administrator visits Colorado Springs to talk wildfire mitigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Fire Administrator and other local, state and federal fire officials and representatives met in Colorado Springs Wednesday to highlight the mitigation efforts of the community and talk about national plans to increase wildfire mitigation.

Officials spoke from an area of the Cedar Heights community that overlooked a large open space where residents’ mitigation effort were on full display.

U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell said the backdrop of the press conference was a picture of what correct mitigation looks like.

“The work that you are doing here in Colorado Springs serves as a model for the nation to teach communities what right looks like,” Dr. Moore-Merrell said.

Other than just highlighting the efforts of the local residents and firefighters, Dr. Moore-Merrell also spoke on the efforts of the Wildland Fire Mitigation Commission’s national wildfire strategy and invited other leaders and officials to share the work they were doing to help aid that strategy.

“Today, 99,000,000 people, or 1/3 of the U.S. population, lives in the W.U.I.E., or the Wildland Urban Interface Environment,” Dr. Moore-Merrell said, “yet most have a little or no idea what the interface is or the dangers that it poses.”

According to Dr. Moore-Merrell, more than 9,000 wildfires have been reported in the U.S. so far this year.

Some of the efforts mentioned by speakers on Wednesday included adjusting how and where communities are built, recruiting more firefighters and training them for wildland and interface fires, and creating better established and up-to-date building codes and standards.

“We’re going to have to learn to live with fire in our country,” Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan said “We just have to learn ways to mitigate or lessen the likelihood or the severity of these events when they occur.”

