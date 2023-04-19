Stauch trial day 10: Defense trying to challenge witness credibility, prosecutors seem focused on insanity plea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the third week of the Letecia Stauch trial, patterns are becoming apparent in how lawyers on both sides are approaching the case.

Letecia Stauch is on trial for the alleged murder of her stepson, Gannon Stauch, in 2020.

Tuesday, witness testimony included that of blood stain analysts, a Myrtle Beach Police detective who assisted in Stauch’s arrest, an FBI agent, and more local law enforcement.

“It appeared to me that the defendant was very cognizant of what was occurring,” said Commander Mitch Mihalko with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “She took specific steps, almost being methodical, in misdirecting and redirecting investigative efforts.” That was Mihalko’s response to the prosecutor’s question about Stauch’s sanity. She is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Most witnesses have been asked by prosecutors if Stauch seemed mentally stable around the time Gannon was killed. In short, everyone asked has said yes, she seemed capable of making decisions.

Witnesses have also been asked by prosecutors if they ever saw or heard Stauch change her voice to sound like a different person, or other traits commonly representative of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). So far, no witness has testified saying they noticed such behavior. Stauch’s attorneys have alluded to her having DID.

The defense seems to be trying a strategy of poking holes in the credibility of some witnesses, based on their cross examination questions.

Tuesday’s example included when a defense attorney asked a blood stain analyst how much he was paid by the District Attorney’s Office to work on the case. The analyst said he charged his company’s standard rate, $290 an hour. He also said he is not paid to tailor his findings toward any one opinion. He, along with other crime scene analysts, found hidden blood stains that had been cleaned from the carpet and walls of Gannon’s bedroom.

Wednesday, court will resume with an audio recording being played of a phone call between Stauch and Gannon’s father, followed by testimony from an FBI agent.

