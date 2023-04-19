Statewide alert issued after pickup flees scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement statewide are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a pickup involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina Alert Wednesday morning for the driver of a dark-colored Chevy Colorado, who hit and killed a pedestrian crossing the street in Fort Collins. The fatal crash happened just before 11:40 Tuesday night at the intersection of West Mulberry Street and South Washington Avenue, which is just a few blocks north of Colorado State University.

The truck is described as being a 2004-2012 model with unknown plates. It will likely have damage to the front driver’s side. The truck was last seen heading east on Mulberry Street. A photo of what it’s believed to look like can be seen at the top of this page.

CBI did not release any information about the victim.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911 right away or the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-221-6540

