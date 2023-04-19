Shooting at Memorial Park skateboard park under investigation

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:15 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are asking anyone with information to come forward after one person was apparently shot at a local skateboard park Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the skatepark on the northeast side of Memorial Park just before 9 p.m. on reports of gunshots. No one including any victims were around when the officers pulled up, but they found evidence a shooting had taken place.

About three and a half hours later, police were called again, this time for a gunshot victim who had transported himself to the hospital. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Detectives are encouraging witnesses or anyone with knowledge on the case to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Memorial Park is located east of downtown Colorado Springs. The skateboard park is near the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard.

