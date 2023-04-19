‘Potential security concern’ forces Colorado’s Lt. Governor to cancel visit at a Colorado Springs school

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A visit from Colorado’s Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera to a Colorado Springs school was canceled on Wednesday over a “potential security concern.”

This article may or may not be updated depending on what information is made public. The purpose of the article is to provide the latest information with an active investigation underway at a Colorado Springs school.

Not a lot of details were shared with the public, but Academy District 20 shared a letter that went out to parents and guardians:

