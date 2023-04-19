‘Potential security concern’ forces Colorado’s Lt. Governor to cancel visit at a Colorado Springs school

Dear Eagleview Parents and Guardians,

Thirty minutes before this afternoon’s scheduled visit from the Lieutenant Governor and the Mayor, several Eagleview students came forward with information about a potential security concern. Academy District 20 Security worked closely with the Lieutenant Governor’s office, her Executive Protection Team, the Mayor’s office, and the Colorado Springs Police Department. It was determined that the best course of action was to reschedule the event for Monday morning.

At Eagleview we encourage our students to say something if they see anything out of place. We are proud of our students for coming forward today and displaying their exemplary character.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is actively investigating this situation. Please know that the safety of our students and staff at Eagleview is our top priority. There is no immediate threat to our school and classes remain on schedule. It is business as usual here at Eagleview.

I understand that at times like this, there is a natural want to know all of the specifics. Because this is an active investigation, I am limited as to what I can share.

Thank you for your understanding. Have a great afternoon,