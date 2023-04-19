Reward offered for ‘Bam Bam Burglary’ in Colorado

Several guns were stolen recently in Pueblo.
Several guns were stolen recently in Pueblo.(ATF)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) alongside Pueblo Police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up a reward tied to the theft of guns in Pueblo this week.

The crime was carried out at Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods along Columbia Drive on the southwest side of Pueblo on Monday at about 3:40 in the morning. Guns were stolen, however, the ATF says they are still working to sort out just how many were taken.

“ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000,” part of a news release from the ATF reads. “This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.”

Anyone with information on the crime can call the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

Photos of the suspects can be viewed at the top of this article.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
Photo of the Colorado Gator Farm from the Alamosa Citizen 4/18/23.
Fundraiser for Colorado Gator Farm following large fire
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Stauch's daughter testifies against her during murder trial
‘I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to,’ says Stauch’s daughter during emotional testimony

Latest News

The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Home invasion suspect in Pueblo.
WANTED: Home invasion suspect sought by authorities in Colorado
Expect increased noise and dust from Fort Carson in part of May
Mariya Crespin
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Denver one month ago, statewide alert issued