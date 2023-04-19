Reward offered for ‘Bam Bam Burglary’ in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) alongside Pueblo Police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up a reward tied to the theft of guns in Pueblo this week.

The crime was carried out at Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods along Columbia Drive on the southwest side of Pueblo on Monday at about 3:40 in the morning. Guns were stolen, however, the ATF says they are still working to sort out just how many were taken.

“ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000,” part of a news release from the ATF reads. “This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.”

Anyone with information on the crime can call the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

Photos of the suspects can be viewed at the top of this article.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.