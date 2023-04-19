Other potential victims sought tied to doctor suspected of sexual assault in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado believe there could be other potential victims tied to a man suspected of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Denver Police shared the mugshot for Stephen Matthews. Matthews is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.

“Denver Police investigators have received subsequent information indicating that there may have been other incidents involving Matthews,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Matthews is asked to call 720-913-6040.

KKTV 11 News partner CBS Colorado is reporting Matthews is a cardiologist.

