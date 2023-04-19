Other potential victims sought tied to doctor suspected of sexual assault in Colorado

Stephen Matthews
Stephen Matthews(Denver PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado believe there could be other potential victims tied to a man suspected of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Denver Police shared the mugshot for Stephen Matthews. Matthews is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.

“Denver Police investigators have received subsequent information indicating that there may have been other incidents involving Matthews,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Matthews is asked to call 720-913-6040.

KKTV 11 News partner CBS Colorado is reporting Matthews is a cardiologist.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Photo of the Colorado Gator Farm from the Alamosa Citizen 4/18/23.
Fundraiser for Colorado Gator Farm following large fire
Stauch's daughter testifies against her during murder trial
‘I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to,’ says Stauch’s daughter during emotional testimony

Latest News

4/19/23
WATCH: SLOW DOWN! Fox kits frolicking in El Paso County near a road, drive with care!
4/19/23
PIC OF THE DAY: The Pueblo Riverwalk at night!
Terry Vance
69-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado, Walgreens employee helps investigators
A statewide Medina Alert was issued Wednesday morning.
Statewide alert canceled after pickup flees scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Fort Collins