MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Denver one month ago, statewide alert issued

Mariya Crespin
Mariya Crespin(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing 16-year-old girl.

At about 10:15 a.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a missing poster for Mariya Crespin. According to the CBI, Crespin was last seen leaving the 300 block of S. Meade St. in Denver on March 19 and hasn’t been seen since.

The alert is part of the CBI’s “Missing Indigenous Person Alerts.” If you have any information on her location, you’re asked to call 720-913-2000.

