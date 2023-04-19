Expect increased noise and dust from Fort Carson in part of May

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials at the Mountain Post are giving the public a heads-up when it comes to an expectation of increased noise and dust.

On Wednesday, Fort Carson issued a message to the public explaining the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting rotary wing operations in and around Fort Carson, Pinyon Canyon and stations from May 7-17.

“During this period increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night due to engaged training,” part of the news release reads. “The training is required to prepare 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe.”

If community members are concerned about the increased noise they can call (719) 526-9849.

“We take every concern very seriously and strive to address each in a timely and thoughtful manner,” the release adds.

