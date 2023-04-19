Even Cooler Thursday

Best chance for moisture arrives Saturday
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
By Luke Victor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: We are cooler with 40s and 50s. Most of us will remain dry, save for a couple afternoon showers in the Pikes Peak Region.

FRIDAY: We’ll see increasing clouds with 50s and a few 60s. A cold front slips by late Friday night into Saturday.

SATURDAY: The cold front Friday night could bring some snow showers by Saturday morning... mainly to the Pikes Peak Region, and to the mountains southwest of Pueblo. A slushy couple inches could be possible in the Pikes Peak Region, looks like roads should be ok for most. We’ll watch the usual suspects for any issues.

SUNDAY: A quiet and warmer day, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of us.

NEXT WEEK: A storm is possible later Monday into Tuesday that could bring us some beneficial rain. Still too early to sign off on it, so be sure to stay tuned.

