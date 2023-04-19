Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors

Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at one time charged in her presumed murder.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:43 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man once charged in the disappearance of his wife has filed a complaint against the prosecution in that case.

According to 11 News sister station CBS Denver, the 83-page complaint claims Barry Morphew’s rights were violated, citing pre-trial publicity and allegations that the prosecutors failed to turn over evidence in a timely manner (”evidence of innocence,” Morphew’s attorney told CBS Denver), among other issues.

Morphew’s wife Suzanne vanished on a bike ride in Chaffee County on Mother’s Day 2020. First considered a missing person, she is now presumed dead by law enforcement, though to date no remains have been found.

Barry Morphew was arrested for first-degree murder the following year. Then in a surprise turn, weeks before his expected trial in 2022, the prosecution filed to dismiss the case “without prejudice.” The move doesn’t necessarily end things for Morphew, as “dismissing without prejudice” means that though the case is dismissed for now, it could be refiled down the road. The motion cites the inability to search for Suzanne Morphew’s remains at that time as the prosecution’s reason for asking for a dismissal, leaving an opening to return to the case if and when she is located.

But for now, he’s a free man and the case is not moving forward.

The 11 Judicial District Attorney’s Office has not commented on the complaint.

