69-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado, Walgreens employee helps investigators

CANON CTIY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado and authorities say a Walgreen’s employee helped with the investigation.

On April 13, 69-year-old Terry Vance of Canon City was arrested on nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

“This arrest was made possible due to the strong relationship between our community members and our police department. An attentive employee with the Walgreens store, located at 1609 Fremont Dr., here in Canon City, is what made this arrest possible,” part of a news release from the Canon City Police Department reads. “The Canon City Police Department would like to recognize the employee and management of Walgreens for their swift and decisive action, along with the efforts of Det. Hance, that made this possible.”

Police explained that an employee noticed “what appeared to be an underage person in various states of undress,” while developing photos. A detective responded and confirmed the photos were likely of an underage child.

The release adds Vance has since been released on a $2,000 bond.

“This case is still under investigation despite the arrest and detectives are working diligently to identify parties that were depicted in the photos, along with setting up interviews with those that might have been victimized in this incident,” police added in the release. “If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Canon City Police Investigations Unit.”

