4 chimps rescued from roadside zoo hug each other when reunited at sanctuary

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Gray News) – An animal sanctuary in Florida has welcomed four chimpanzees that were kept at a roadside zoo operated by a former public official convicted of fraud.

Save the Chimps sanctuary was granted custody of April, Anna, Cash, and Lucy by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The chimps made the journey to Florida after they had been kept at a small roadside zoo called the Union Ridge Wildlife Center.

When the sanctuary received the four chimps, it released a video of them reuniting with hugs and grooming sessions in the quarantine area.

They are expected to remain in quarantine for two months before they are integrated into one of the sanctuary’s 12 chimp islands.

The chimps range in age from 13 to 26. The sanctuary said they are all adjusting well to their new surroundings.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Auditor of State released the complete audit of the roadside zoo’s owner, Cyril “Cy” Vierstra, the former fiscal officer of Vinton Township.

In October 2022, Vierstra pleaded guilty to counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, and tampering with records.

Auditors said Vierstra “used public funds to buy a wildebeest, two owls, windows for a primate exhibit at his roadside zoo, hot tubs, a snow cone machine, and other personal purchases that had nothing to do with the operations of the township.”

Auditors also reviewed bank records and uncovered “questionable transactions” as well as “812 debit card transactions totaling $127,204 on an online auction website.” Some of the purchases on this website included bicycles, a video game system, telescopes, and a drone, among many other items unrelated to the operations of the township.

Vierstra was sentenced in February to four years and 11 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $339,717.86 in restitution. On Tuesday, a special audit was released raising that amount to $345,049.

