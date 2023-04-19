2 suspected of using stolen credit card numbers in Pueblo County
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is turning to social media with hopes the public can help them identify two people suspected of using stolen credit cards.
The clear photos were posted to Twitter on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m. and show two people appearing to leave a store. Police believe they used the stolen credit card numbers at several locations.
Anyone with information on the identity of either person is asked to call (719) 583-6250 and reference case number 10834.
