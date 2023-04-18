‘Tragedy has struck Colorado Gators,’ large fire at the Colorado Gator Farm Tuesday morning

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about an early-morning fire in Colorado that claimed the lives of many animals.

“It’s a regional landmark,” Sheriff Robert Jackson with Alamosa County told 11 News. “That family is really part of our community.”

Sheriff Jackson said that the regional dispatch center received a 911 call at about 4:35 a.m. for a fire at the Colorado Gator Farm in the Mosca area. A building was fully engulfed and many animals were lost.

The Colorado Gator Farm posted the following to social media at about 10 a.m.:

“Tragedy has struck Colorado Gators. We reported fire about 4:30 a.m. in the reptile barn. No humans were hurt, but unfortunately most of the rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats perished. 3 dwarf caiman and several turtles and tortoises were rescued by Mosca-Hooper Fire Dept. Fire Dept is still investigating the cause, but no foul play is suspected. We are devastated. All of the other alligators and crocodiles outside that building are fine, everything in the fish building the turtles and fish and sharks are fine. We are devastated. But there is positive to focus on. And we have hundreds of animals that are healthy that we still need to take care of. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this. Can’t change it we just have to deal with it and go on. The damage is extensive and the cleanup will take a while but we will go on. A huge thanks to Mosca-Hooper Fire Department for keeping it from spreading to other structures and saving what you could. Our heroes.”

