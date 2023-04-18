Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident at a trampoline park. He collapsed after a brief fight with another child, according to witnesses.(Source: GoFundMe)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:37 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - The loved ones of a 10-year-old boy who died suddenly after a fight at a California trampoline park are demanding answers in the case.

Family and friends of 10-year-old Anthony Duran made a plea for answers Monday after gathering at the Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in Merced, California. Police said the boy died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident Thursday at the trampoline park.

Witnesses saw the 10-year-old boy playing basketball with other children when he and one child got into a brief fight. Anthony collapsed, and the other child ran away. Bystanders performed CPR on Anthony until first responders could arrive and take over. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Loved ones are left waiting for answers, as detectives work with the Merced County Coroner’s Office to determine Anthony’s cause of death.

“He played football. He was in boxing. He just finished basketball. He had no health problems,” said family friend Nellie Barragan. “That’s what they’re saying is that maybe it was a medical condition. It was not.”

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video, and they have taken statements from 35 people who were at the scene at the time. Detectives also say the other child involved in the fight has been identified, and they have been in contact with the parents throughout the investigation.

Police are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Loved ones say Anthony’s mother is a nurse and plans to donate her son’s organs. A GoFundMe set up to raise money for the 10-year-old’s funeral has received more than $17,000 in donations.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday
Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Crash at Powers/Milton Proby crash 4/16/2023
Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting trapped under Amazon semi-truck
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent...
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent drive-by shooting

Latest News

Stauch's daughter testifies against her during murder trial
“I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to”, says Stauch’s daughter during emotional testimony
Republicans have sought to discredit Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his criminal...
House GOP holds violent crime hearing in effort to discredit Manhattan district attorney
A grand jury refused to indict a former Virginia police officer after he fatally shot an...
No charges for former Va. officer in fatal shooting of alleged shoplifter
Josiah Ernesto Garcia, a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman, is facing charges after he...
Air National Guardsman accused of applying to be hitman on parody website