Colorado Springs police believe downtown building ‘booby-trapped’ as they deal with barricaded suspect

Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about a significant law enforcement presence in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The activity started at about 1 p.m. in an area close to Colorado Avenue and Weber Street. Police say the call originally came in as a fire, but first responders found out the building may be “booby-trapped.”

At about 1:23 p.m. CSPD announced there was a “barricaded subject” in the area.

“Please avoid the area so officers can investigate,” police wrote on Twitter. “This appears to be an isolated incident. There is No Threat to the Public!”

This article will be updated.

