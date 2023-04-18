Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Texas arrested in Colorado

Cody Watts
Cody Watts(FCSO/CrimeWatch.net)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Texas was arrested in Colorado this week.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Cody Watts was taken into custody by the Canon City Police Department on Monday for an outstanding warrant from Burnet County, Texas. According to the sheriff’s office, Watts is facing charges that include aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecently of a child.

No other details on the arrest were shared with the public. As of Tuesday, Watts remained in jail according to online records.

The investigation is ongoing, but if you suspect child abuse in Colorado you can call 844-CO-4-Kids.

