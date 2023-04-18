Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) – While marijuana is legalized in Illinois, driving around with more than 80 pounds of it is not.

Officers with the Marion Police Department stopped a man accused of speeding through a construction zone early Monday morning.

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

The driver, who was from Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking, and was taken to jail.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much, and it must be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Doctors concerned about high meningitis, respiratory illnesses in Colorado
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent...
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent drive-by shooting
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
Old NASA satellite falling to Earth; risk of danger ‘low’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the panel.
McConnell rejects replacing Feinstein on Judiciary