“I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to”, says Stauch’s daughter during emotional testimony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The daughter of a murder suspect is sharing her side of the story. On Monday, Harley Hunt, the daughter of Letecia Stauch, testified against her mother in front of a jury. Hunt was 17-years-old when Stauch was arrested for the murder of her 11-year-old step-brother Gannon Stauch.

During the emotional testimony, Hunt talked about her childhood, the time around Gannon’s disappearance, and the drive to Florida with her mom right after Gannon went missing in 2020.

Hunt said she did not believe her mother killed Gannon until a few months ago.

“I’m still in shock. I defended her for years and I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to,” said Hunt to jurors during Monday’s testimony.

Now 20-years-old, Hunt fought back tears on the witness stand. She said she was with Stauch during the drive in a rental van from Colorado to Florida, while prosecutors say Gannon’s remains were in a suitcase in the back of the van.

“Did you ever ask your mom, ‘What are we doing? Why are we leaving? Gannon’s missing, why don’t we look for him?’” asked Dave Young, one of the state’s prosecutors.

“No, I didn’t really question her a lot,” replied Hunt.

Hunt added if she questioned Stauch, she would be told she was being disrespectful and in some cases, Stauch would backhand Hunt’s face.

Hunt was asked multiple questions about Gannon’s body being found in the suitcase. Hunt told prosecutors she was sleeping in a hotel room during the time she believes Stauch dumped Gannon’s body off a bridge in Florida.

“Did you help your mother throw that suitcase over a bridge in Pensacola, Florida?” asked Young.

“No, I did not,” replied Hunt.

Hunt does not face any charges related to the case.

Stauch’s attorneys point to mental illness as a defense in the death of Gannon.

