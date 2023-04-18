Gas prices back on the rise in Colorado, nationally

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:39 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s the never-ending seesaw: Just as gas prices started creeping downward, they’re going back up in Colorado.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for regular gas in Colorado Springs has jumped more than 15 cents in the last week -- though prices are still lower than they were one month ago. As of Monday, drivers in the Springs could expect to pay an average of $3.49 per gallon.

In Pueblo, prices have risen even higher: With an average of $3.59, drivers there are paying 23 cents per gallon more than they did last week.

In Denver, the average is the same as Colorado Springs, $3.49, but for Denverites, that’s a 21-cent jump from last week.

All remain under the national average, currently $3.65.

Both GasBuddy and AAA point to oil prices as a reason for the price hike. The price of oil topped $80 a barrel last week after OPEC announced production cuts, which are starting in May.

And as April begins winding down, the looming summer months also play a role in the increasing costs. The summer months are historically the peak driving season.

