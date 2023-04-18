Fire burning near John Martin Reservoir in Colorado Tuesday

Fire in Bent County 4/18/23.
Fire in Bent County 4/18/23.(Bent County SO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a large brush fire in Bent County on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m. the Bent County Sheriff’s Office advised the public the fire was burning close to County Road 18 and JJ. The area is on the north side of John Martin Reservoir.

An estimated size of the fire was not available last time this article was updated, however, the smoke was showing up on a weather radar.

This is a developing story and the public can follow the Bent County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for updates. As more information becomes available this article will be updated. This article was last updated at 2:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Due to an active fire at County Road 18 and JJ, please stay clear of surrounding county roads.

Posted by Bent County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Doctors concerned about high meningitis, respiratory illnesses in Colorado
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent...
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent drive-by shooting
Stauch's daughter testifies against her during murder trial
‘I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to,’ says Stauch’s daughter during emotional testimony

Latest News

Giving Group Colorado Springs.
The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 2nd meeting, new charitable giving club
4/18/23
WATCH: Giving Group Colorado Springs to meet Tuesday night at Oskar Blues
Colorado Springs mayoral runoff debate scheduled for April 24 at 6 p.m.
Know Before You Vote: Debate scheduled between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade for Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election
Photo of the Colorado Gator Farm from the Alamosa Citizen 4/18/23.
Fundraiser for Colorado Gator Farm following large fire