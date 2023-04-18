Fire burning near John Martin Reservoir in Colorado Tuesday
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a large brush fire in Bent County on Tuesday.
Just before 3 p.m. the Bent County Sheriff’s Office advised the public the fire was burning close to County Road 18 and JJ. The area is on the north side of John Martin Reservoir.
An estimated size of the fire was not available last time this article was updated, however, the smoke was showing up on a weather radar.
This is a developing story and the public can follow the Bent County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for updates. As more information becomes available this article will be updated. This article was last updated at 2:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
