Discussion starting on tearing down Drake Power Plant

11 News this Morning at 6 am
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Plans to tear down the Martin Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs will be discussed in a Colorado Springs Utilities meeting April 18.

After nearly a century of powering parts of our community, the plant was shutdown in September 2022.

It’s part of Springs Utilities act of ushering in a new era of clean energy, as part of their Sustainable Energy Plan adopted by the board in 2020.

Plans to start the two-year process of tearing apart the facility will start this summer with a contractor overseeing removing internal equipment, stacks and tearing down buildings.

Tuesday’s meeting is not meant to be a discussion on what the Drake site will become for future use.

It’s a chance for the community to listen and ask questions about the demolition process. This includes noise mitigation, dust management, and traffic control.

Officials are asking people to pre-register to ensure there is enough space.

You can register here.

Meeting starts at 5:30 and runs until 7 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center in Colorado Springs.

