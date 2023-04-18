Colorado wildlife officers rescue baby fox from window well

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials say a little fox comes with a big message!

Last week, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control team rescued a baby fox found alone in a window well. The kit was only a month old, so it will grow up in a wildlife rehabilitation center, with the intent of releasing it back into the wild when it’s old enough.

Earlier this week, the #JCSO Animal Control team picked up a baby 🦊fox in a window well. The kit is about a month old, and has been taken to wildlife rehabilitation and will be released back into the wild once it is old enough. #wildlife 🐾(1/2) pic.twitter.com/0O5GlQWCnE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 15, 2023

As precious as baby animals are, wildlife officials want to remind citizens to keep their distance and save any interventions for the professionals. It’s typical for moms to leave their little critters alone for short periods of time, prompting well-meaning people to try and “help” these seemingly abandoned babies. Except -- the babies aren’t abandoned, and by moving the youngster, citizens are effectively orphaning it, by either taking it somewhere mom can’t find it or by imparting a scent on the baby that its mom doesn’t recognize.

“Baby mammals are scentless in order to prevent predators from finding them,” said Janet George, senior terrestrial biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “When humans touch these animals, they are imparting them with a scent their adults will not recognize. This can result in true abandonment of healthy offspring.”

CPW says that if 24 hours go by and mom hasn’t returned, it is possible that the baby was abandoned or the parent was hurt/killed. In those cases, contact wildlife officers -- don’t take action yourself.

“If 24 hours go by and the parent does not return, it is possible the newborn was abandoned or the parent is dead (hit by a car, for example),” said Jenny Campbell, customer service expert with CPW. “Call our office and we will work with certified wildlife rehabilitation center to get aid for the wildlife if possible. Don’t move the animal yourself!”

Whoever notified Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office last week did the right thing by having wildlife officers come to the animal, not the other way around.

Other advice from experts on giving these youngsters the best odds in early life:

- Keep your pets away from the animal

- Don’t feed wildlife (young or old)

More advice from Colorado Parks and Wildlife can be found here and here.

