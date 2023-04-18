Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state is issuing a health and safety advisory for a marijuana batch sold at several dispensaries in Colorado, including in Colorado Springs and the Pueblo area.

According to the alert, high levels of yeast and mold were found on medical marijuana flower produced by Long Gone Farms during standard testing required by the state. Colorado is among several states that require total yeast and mold testing to evaluate the safety of a particular batch.

“The [state health department] and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have total yeast and mold or aspergillus levels above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115,” the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) Marijuana Enforcement Division said in the advisory Monday.

Additionally, the state says it has identified additional marijuana batches that were produced at the same time as the aforementioned contaminated batches and never submitted for testing.

According to the Department of Revenue, all of the batches of concern were sold by medical marijuana stores between June 1 of last year and March 9 of this year.

“Patients who have these affected products in their possession should destroy them or return them to the store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Patients who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting the MED Reporting Form,” the DOR said.

Below are the affected batch numbers under the health and safety advisory.

(Department of Revenue)

Below are the stores where these batches were sold:

Stores where contaminated or potentially contaminated batches were sold. (Department of Revenue)

