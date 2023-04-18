Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries

Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division(State of Colorado)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state is issuing a health and safety advisory for a marijuana batch sold at several dispensaries in Colorado, including in Colorado Springs and the Pueblo area.

According to the alert, high levels of yeast and mold were found on medical marijuana flower produced by Long Gone Farms during standard testing required by the state. Colorado is among several states that require total yeast and mold testing to evaluate the safety of a particular batch.

“The [state health department] and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have total yeast and mold or aspergillus levels above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115,” the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) Marijuana Enforcement Division said in the advisory Monday.

Additionally, the state says it has identified additional marijuana batches that were produced at the same time as the aforementioned contaminated batches and never submitted for testing.

According to the Department of Revenue, all of the batches of concern were sold by medical marijuana stores between June 1 of last year and March 9 of this year.

“Patients who have these affected products in their possession should destroy them or return them to the store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Patients who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting the MED Reporting Form,” the DOR said.

A link to that form can be found here.

Below are the affected batch numbers under the health and safety advisory.

Contaminated and potentially contaminated batches, per the DOR.
(Department of Revenue)

Below are the stores where these batches were sold:

Stores where contaminated or potentially contaminated batches were sold.
Stores where contaminated or potentially contaminated batches were sold.(Department of Revenue)

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Doctors concerned about high meningitis, respiratory illnesses in Colorado
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent...
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent drive-by shooting
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Makayla Anderson
Family of 12-year-old bystander paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting announces lawsuit

Latest News

Undated photo from the Space Symposium.
‘It gets amazingly better every single year’: 38th annual Space Symposium kicks off in Colorado Springs
Robert Gordon
Arrest papers reveal disturbing new details in case of El Paso County church music teacher accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old
A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in the Arkansas River in...
Body pulled from Arkansas River in Cañon City; death ruled accidental
Doctors concerned about high meningitis, respiratory illnesses in Colorado
The family alleges the mall is not doing enough to protect people who shop there.
Family of teen paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting announces lawsuit, speaks on ongoing struggle