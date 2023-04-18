Arrest papers reveal disturbing new details in case of El Paso County church music teacher accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

A man who reportedly works as a music teacher at a church in Colorado is suspected of sexually assaulting a child
By Jared Dean, Lindsey Grewe and Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A former church music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child may have more victims, according to arrest papers obtained by 11 News.

The papers listed a 17-year-old victim, along with the 14-year-old whose parents first brought the case to law enforcement’s attention.

As 11 News first reported last week, 58-year-old Robert Henry Gordon was arrested April 13, three days after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from those parents.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s mother first noticed something wasn’t right when she saw her son using a cell phone in his bedroom -- despite never owning one.

“The parents of the child, a 14-year-old male, found inappropriate text messages between their child and the suspect,” part of a news release from EPSO reads. “The parents reported their findings to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy took the initial report and immediately forwarded the information to detectives. SVU detectives conducted further investigation. The child was interviewed by a certified forensic interviewer and evidence collected.”

The child told investigators Gordon gave him the phone, according to the arrest papers. The papers go on to say that the boy told law enforcement Gordon would use religion to justify their relationship.

The sheriff’s office said Gordon served as a music teacher at First United Pentecostal Church in Security and worked as a school bus driver in multiple districts, including Widefield School District 3.

“He has served as a school bus driver for a couple of different school districts in El Paso County in the past,” the release adds.

Gordon remains in jail as of Monday night and is being held without bond. He is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, unlawful sexual contact, and enticement of a child.

The arrest papers say Gordon’s criminal history includes similar charges dating back to the late 90s. He has pleaded guilty to some of these past charges and been acquitted on others.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

