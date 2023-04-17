Voice of the consumer: Beware of public phone charging stations

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI’s Denver office has a warning about using public phone charging stations. The FBI warns you should avoid using the free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers.

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” FBI Denver tweeted. “Carry your own chargers and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

The Federal Communications Commission calls the scheme “juice jacking.” I reached out to the FCC and it described juice jacking as a cybertheft tactic that cybersecurity experts warn can be used to maliciously access electronic devices while they are being charged. The FCC told me malware can be installed through a USB port that can lock your phone or device and export your personal data and passwords.

The crooks can also use your information, like passwords, to access other online accounts, including your bank account or social media accounts.

I reached out to the Denver International Airport and the Colorado Springs Airport to find out how they are keeping travelers safe. The Colorado Springs Airport told me it has not received any reports of this type of activity, but it is taking precautions. The airport said in a statement, “Our Airport takes cyberattacks very seriously and this is a growing concern for travelers who rely on public charging stations to power their electronic devices on the go. … Our charging outlets provide both standard plug-in and USB capabilities. These outlets are electric only and are not connected to a network or have data/storage capabilities.”

The Colorado Springs Airport is also sharing the following tips for travelers:

• Passengers are advised to use their own cords for the USB option and cords/plugs for the electric outlets. Avoid using cords that have been left behind or bring your own portable charger.

• Use a data blocker to prevent data transfers when a mobile device is connected to a charging station. COS’ charging outlets are “charge only” and do not connect to the Wi-Fi or any other data storage.

• Make sure your device’s operating system and security software is up to date to protect against known vulnerabilities.

• When connecting to public Wi-Fi, use a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your internet traffic.

DIA told me it hasn’t had any reports or alerts of juice jacking. It said in a statement, “DEN has methods of determining whether a public charging port has been tampered with and the ability to take any tampered port out of service. However, the best defense against this type of attack on any public charging port remains within the smartphone itself, as both Apple and Android have released updates to their smartphones to prevent or alert users to this type of attack when using a public charging port.”

The FCC said in some cases, crooks leave cables plugged in at charging stations. Avoid using a public USB charging station, the FCC said. Use an AC power outlet instead. The FCC also suggests you bring your own AC, car chargers, power cords, and USB cables with you when you travel. The FCC recommends carrying a charging-only cable, which prevents data from sending or receiving while charging.

The FCC warns if you do use a free USB port, watch for any on-screen prompts or pop-ups on your phone or device. Make sure you don’t click any links or pop-ups and don’t grant them permission to your device.

Find more information at FCC.gov.

