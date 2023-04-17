Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom

A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday. (Source: Beatriz Martinez)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (CNN) – A substitute teacher in Mesquite, Texas, has been fired after allegedly organizing student fights in class.

A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.

Now, that student’s mother, Beatriz Martinez, said she fears for her daughter’s safety. She also said the substitute teacher threatened students for shooting videos.

The Mesquite School District confirmed the incident.

According to the district’s investigation, the teacher encouraged fights, outlined rules for the kids to follow, and even had a student monitor the classroom door while the fights took place.

Martinez said her daughter didn’t want to fight and suffered name-calling because of it.

She said she’s not satisfied with the district’s response and is considering hiring a lawyer.

The school district told KXAS the substitute teacher was fired immediately. She had only been employed by the district for about a month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday
Crash at Powers/Milton Proby crash 4/16/2023
Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting trapped under Amazon semi-truck
Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 4/14/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business
Bijou/I-25 house fire 4/16/2023
Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs home under investigation Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Virgil Gambles
COLD CASE: Colorado Springs Police ask for help in cold case that is nearly 50 years old
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
GOP leader McConnell returns to Senate after head injury