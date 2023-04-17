Mt. Cutler parking lot in Cheyenne Cañon to be closed for 6 weeks while city expands, paves lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular trailhead parking lot is getting a makeover!

Anyone who ventures into Cheyenne Cañon has seen how limited space is at the Mt. Cutler/Mt. Muscoco lot. The trails are among the most visited in the park, but the lot for hikers consists of a fairly small dirt strip along North Cheyenne Canyon Road.

Starting Wednesday, the city is beginning work to make the lot more driver-friendly. Improvements include paving over the dirt lot with asphalt and striping to make defined parking spaces, as well as adding curb and gutter.

“With a growing number of visitors coming through the Cañon each year, this project will increase parking availability with designated spaces to enhance the user experience,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services senior architect David Deitemeyer.

The current lot will be closed during the project, but visitors are not expected to have any issues accessing the park, with North Cheyenne Canyon Road to stay open for the duration of the project. Visitors can expect a few incidences where travel on North Cheyenne Canyon Road “will be reduced to one lane or potentially a delayed roadway opening,” the city said.

Mt. Cutler and Mt. Muscoco trails will also remain open during the project. Hikers are encouraged to use other lots in the park in the meantime.

Work is expected to last about six weeks.

