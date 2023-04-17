Mt. Cutler parking lot in Cheyenne Cañon to be closed for 6 weeks while city expands, paves lot

The Mt, Cutler parking lot as it currently looks. The city is planning to pave the lot and add...
The Mt, Cutler parking lot as it currently looks. The city is planning to pave the lot and add designated parking spaces, which it says will help expand the number of cars that park there.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular trailhead parking lot is getting a makeover!

Anyone who ventures into Cheyenne Cañon has seen how limited space is at the Mt. Cutler/Mt. Muscoco lot. The trails are among the most visited in the park, but the lot for hikers consists of a fairly small dirt strip along North Cheyenne Canyon Road.

Starting Wednesday, the city is beginning work to make the lot more driver-friendly. Improvements include paving over the dirt lot with asphalt and striping to make defined parking spaces, as well as adding curb and gutter.

“With a growing number of visitors coming through the Cañon each year, this project will increase parking availability with designated spaces to enhance the user experience,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services senior architect David Deitemeyer.

The current lot will be closed during the project, but visitors are not expected to have any issues accessing the park, with North Cheyenne Canyon Road to stay open for the duration of the project. Visitors can expect a few incidences where travel on North Cheyenne Canyon Road “will be reduced to one lane or potentially a delayed roadway opening,” the city said.

Mt. Cutler and Mt. Muscoco trails will also remain open during the project. Hikers are encouraged to use other lots in the park in the meantime.

Work is expected to last about six weeks.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday
Crash at Powers/Milton Proby crash 4/16/2023
Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting trapped under Amazon semi-truck
Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 4/14/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business
Bijou/I-25 house fire 4/16/2023
Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs home under investigation Sunday morning

Latest News

Makayla Anderson
Family of 12-year-old bystander paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting announces lawsuit
WATCH: Family of 12-year-old bystander paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting announces lawsuit
WATCH: Family of 12-year-old bystander paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting announces lawsuit
Collin Panfile.
Fugitive captured in Huerfano County, was reportedly in possession of ‘suspected’ fentanyl
From top left going clockwise: Jerry Hoshour, Kyante Maxwell, Karlos McClenton, Jerrett Mills,...
Monday’s Most Wanted: April 17