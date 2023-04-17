Monday’s Most Wanted: April 17

From top left going clockwise: Jerry Hoshour, Kyante Maxwell, Karlos McClenton, Jerrett Mills,...
From top left going clockwise: Jerry Hoshour, Kyante Maxwell, Karlos McClenton, Jerrett Mills, Deavone Smith, Gregory Schaefer, Dwight Mosser and Shemor Mitchell.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:46 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Jerry Hoshour is wanted on a long list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order, and telephone obstruction. He is described as a 47-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Kyante Maxwell is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault and theft. Maxwell, 28, is a Black male weighing 175 pounds and standing 5-foot-9 with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Karlos McClenton, 34, is wanted on two counts of robbery, felony menacing, third-degree assault, and three counts of theft. He’s described as a 5-foot-11, 225-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Jerrett Mills is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation and false imprisonment. The 37-year-old is a white male standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Shemor Mitchell, 34, faces two counts of second-degree burglary charges, two counts of stalking and two counts of harassment. He is described as a Black male, 240 pounds and 6-foot-2, with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Dwight Mosser, 53, is facing second-degree kidnapping charges, assault with strangulation charges, felony menacing charges, false imprisonment charges and harassment charges. Mosser is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Gregory Schaefer is wanted on second-degree assault charges involving strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief. The 37-year-old is described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Deavone Smith, 18, is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including second-degree kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of theft, violation of protection order, handgun possession by juvenile, two counts of felony menacing, violent juvenile offender-weapon used, violent crime-weapon used, disorderly conduct, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, and driving under restraint. He is a Black male, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday
Crash at Powers/Milton Proby crash 4/16/2023
Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting trapped under Amazon semi-truck
Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 4/14/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business
Bijou/I-25 house fire 4/16/2023
Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs home under investigation Sunday morning

Latest News

Nice Monday Ahead
Another nice day Monday
Dispatch and Call takers, the unsung heroes of the El Paso County Sheriffs office
Dispatchers and call-takers: The unsung heroes of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Beware of public phone charging stations
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent...
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent drive-by shooting