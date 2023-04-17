Monday’s Most Wanted: April 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Jerry Hoshour is wanted on a long list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order, and telephone obstruction. He is described as a 47-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kyante Maxwell is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault and theft. Maxwell, 28, is a Black male weighing 175 pounds and standing 5-foot-9 with black hair and brown eyes.

Karlos McClenton, 34, is wanted on two counts of robbery, felony menacing, third-degree assault, and three counts of theft. He’s described as a 5-foot-11, 225-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Jerrett Mills is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation and false imprisonment. The 37-year-old is a white male standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shemor Mitchell, 34, faces two counts of second-degree burglary charges, two counts of stalking and two counts of harassment. He is described as a Black male, 240 pounds and 6-foot-2, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dwight Mosser, 53, is facing second-degree kidnapping charges, assault with strangulation charges, felony menacing charges, false imprisonment charges and harassment charges. Mosser is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gregory Schaefer is wanted on second-degree assault charges involving strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief. The 37-year-old is described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deavone Smith, 18, is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including second-degree kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of theft, violation of protection order, handgun possession by juvenile, two counts of felony menacing, violent juvenile offender-weapon used, violent crime-weapon used, disorderly conduct, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, and driving under restraint. He is a Black male, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

