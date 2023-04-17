Lobsterman finds 5-foot military missile offshore, police say

Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Maine (Gray News) – A lobsterman working in Maine found a five-foot long military missile while checking his offshore traps, according to officials.

The lobsterman, based out of Cushing, found the rocket about 20 miles off shore Monday. The Maine State Police said he took it back to shore and contacted them the next day.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad arrived to investigate the missile.

Photos shared by the agency show technician Keith Barton examining the potentially explosive artifact.

Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.(Maine State Police)

Officials identified the rocket as a MK29 Mod-0. X-ray imaging could not confirm whether the rocket still contained explosive material, police said.

Police said the bomb squad officers countercharged the rocket and blew it up safely with guidance from the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12.

The MK29 Mod-0 canister is manufactured by BAE systems Land and Armaments for use in ship-based vertical launching systems, which are found aboard multiple classes of U.S. Navy vessels.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday
Crash at Powers/Milton Proby crash 4/16/2023
Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting trapped under Amazon semi-truck
Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 4/14/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent...
‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent drive-by shooting

Latest News

Banking trojan attacks doubled in 2022
As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old ran over and killed by tractor, authorities say
As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap