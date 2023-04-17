Know Before You Vote: Debate scheduled between Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams for Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News and the Pikes Peak United Way want you to “Know Before You Vote.”

The mayoral runoff election in Colorado Springs is scheduled for May 16 featuring Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams. A debate between the two is scheduled for April 24 at 6 p.m., at the Ent Center for the Arts. The event will be livestreamed at KKTV.com, the KKTV 11 News Facebook page and if you want to attend in person you will need a ticket. Tickets are free and can be obtained by calling 719-255-3232 or emailing tickets@uccs.edu. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Because no mayoral candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, City Charter dictates a runoff election between the top two candidates. In the original election, there were a dozen candidates on the ballot.

Click here for a bio on Mobolade.

Click here for a bio on Williams.

Click here for mail ballot drop-off locations.

In-depth interviews with both candidates can also be watched at the top of this article.

Save the date! We will host a runoff for the final candidates running for Mayor of Colorado Springs on April 24th from...

Posted by Pikes Peak United Way on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

